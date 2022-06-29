Starting in the early morning and running throughout the day on Saturday, 10 teams vied for the top three places in the 4th Annual Kaleo Dade Co-Ed Softball Tournament.
Amanda Hendricks said all 10 teams had checked in, but the number of teams was bit less than they initially expected.
“It seems that having girls on the teams is the issue this year,” she said. “A lot of girls are not playing anymore, but it’s still a decent tournament,” she added. In year’s past, they have had as many as 16 teams playing. And even restricting each game to just one hour, it took two days to finish the tournament.
The tournament was started in 2019 in honor of Kaleo Dade, a Bowling Green High School star athlete who died in a car wreck his senior year.
Tiffany Coleman-Dade wanted her son’s legacy to live on. The two talked often about what he wanted to do with his life when he grew up and went off to make a life for himself. No matter what, she said in an earlier interview, he wanted to come back to Bowling Green at some point and help the students at his school by providing some type of scholarship.
Tiffany wanted the memories of her son to be more about his dream for this community, not just what he put on a scoreboard.
The first recipient of the Kaleo Dade Scholarship went to Josh Korte. He graduated from MACC last year and went on to a four-year school to continue his education.
The next year, Megan Kniess earned the scholarship and the year after, Clay LaZear was the recipient. This year, the 2022 Kaleo Dade Memorial Scholarship went to Kelley Lewis. Kelley is the daughter of Brent and Tara Lewis of Curryville, Mo. She has been active in cross country and track while at Bowling Green High School. She plans to attend Moberly Area Community College.
Because there were fewer teams playing this year, they were able to finish the tournament in one day. But with fewer teams, that means less money for the scholarship. Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship can reach out to either Tiffany or Amanda through the Facebook pages started in Kaleo’s memory—The KD effect- In memory of Kaleo Dade.
Winning this year’s tournament were—in first place, Junkies, second place Balls Deep and third place, Thunderbuddies.
