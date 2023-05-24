Cancer Memorial Park was the setting for an emotional service
More than a dozen people gathered in the Cancer Memorial Park on Sunday to honor those who have fought and won their battles with cancer, and to also honor those who have died.
This is the 10th year the service has been held since the completion of the park. It sits along the south side of the Bowling Green Town square.
However, this year, instead of holding the ceremony on Memorial Day before the VFW parade downtown, Karen Daffron, chair of the Cancer Memorial Park Board, said they wanted to change the day and time of the service to allow more people the opportunity to attend.
Daffron said the park is a special place for those who morn their loved ones who have passed. People help support the park by purchasing pavers with the name of their loved one inscribed on them.
“Many people today are cremated (and their loved ones) don’t have a cemetery or other place to come and visit,” she said. “The markers in the park are very special for some people.” It was not something they anticipated when park board started the project, she explained. “So, it has become a good thing for us.”
“Today, we are here to honor those who are fighting cancer and those, in a special way, who have gone before us,” she said.
Speaking first was Julie Colbert, a cancer survivor. As someone who often volunteered for the local Relay for Life events at the Pike County Fairgrounds, Julie said, she had no idea that she would one day be standing in the park talking about her fight with cancer.
Julie said she remembered all the facets of those events—walking the track, lighting the luminaries and clapping to the heartfelt stories from the survivors.
“I’m thankful for those memories and I’m thankful for those volunteers,” she said. It was just a year ago, April, when Julie received her cancer diagnosis.
“I had no idea I was ill,” she said. Prompted by her husband, Roger Colbert, to get an unusual symptom checked out, Julie went to a walk-in clinic. A biopsy showed she had uterine cancer. The tumor was removed, she noted, and the cancer had not spread beyond her uterus. She also endured radiation treatment in case there were any lingering cancer cells.
“I am considered a cancer survivor and got to ring the bell at my very last treatment,” she said. At the time, she added, the room was filled with cancer patients and their families.
“I will never forget that applause,” she said, as the bell rang. “It was a very proud moment.”
She wanted everyone to listen to what their bodies are telling them.
“If you experience symptoms that are out of the ordinary,” she said, “have them checked out. It may be nothing or it could be life-threatening.”
Julie said she knows not everyone survives cancer, but she believes strongly in the power of prayer.
“I don’t really know why I survived,” she said, “but this much I do know. It is God’s plan for me to be right here today.”
She was on several prayer lists—people and groups, some she had never met—good Christians, and she is thankful for all those prayers.
“Especially from others who were also battling cancer,” she said.
Letha Ingram led the group in song before Church of the Nazarene Pastor Cole Branstetter offered a prayer for the survivors.
The emotional void left after a loved one dies from cancer was well illustrated when Tracy Brookshier came forward to talk about her dad, Terry Burnett, who she and her family lost about a year ago.
Talking about Terry and his fight nearly overwhelmed her as she told his story. Tracy and her “Daddo,” as she liked to call him, had a close relationship, which made his sudden death all the more devastating.
Speaking for her two siblings, Tracy said, “Our Dad lived his life to the fullest. He never knew a stranger. And he had a one-of-a-kind, contagious laugh.”
She also noted that Terry, as a jack of all trades, left behind a ton of unfinished projects. “Because he would always drop everything to go help his friends and others in need, and he would ask for nothing in return,” she explained.
Tracy said she always wondered about Terry’s nickname, “Weiner.”
The first time she got up the courage to ask, he told her, “’Well, it ain’t because I’m skinny.’ Just gross,” she noted.” Even though I knew he was messing with me, I swore I would never ask again. It wasn’t until after he passed that we learned that when he was younger with his friends, he would randomly yell out the word, ‘Weiner.’”
He was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer in the fall of 2020. Tracy said she went with him to all his appointments and chemo treatments in Hannibal. She used those drives to connect even more with her Daddyo. They learned how much they liked helping others.
“There is something about being able to do for others and expect nothing in return—and how amazing that feeling is,” she explained. It’s these memories that Tracy carries with her always.
And even though he wasn’t big on doctors, Tracy said, Terry fought his cancer for his kids and grandkids, because he wanted to be there for them.
“There is always someone or something worth fighting for,” she said. “And he did just that.”
She wanted everyone there to know how proud she was of her father and everything he did for them and others.
Fighting through her tears, Tracy said, “I simply could not have asked for a better Dad.”
She feels that she and the rest of her family were robbed of the memories they would have had, had he not gotten cancer. But they go on.
“He leaves his legacy. And we promote it,” she said. “Do good, be good, help when you can, laugh and joke as much as possible, and work hard.”
Ingram sang again and Branstetter offered a prayer for those who fought, but who lost their fight with cancer.
Paul Turay, a local author, concluded the ceremony. He penned a poem—"As The Butterfly Takes Flight”—specifically for this service. He wrote:
Souls of courage forever living
Flutter through time gently and free
Swiftly gliding in the air so fulfilling
Absorbing peace meant to be
Taste the breeze as you circle around
Let the vibrant colors become you
Pushing forward not looking down
Each stroke of your wings brand new
Let’s fly like the butterfly and keep going
Soar through the wind as the world is turning
Each day we venture a path of the unknowing
As the flame of hope we keep learning
Every day we are stronger
Our hope and spirit never looked so bright
Let’s keep on going a little longer
Like the butterfly that is taking flight
To learn more about the park, go to cancerememorialpark.com.
A list of local people who have died from cancer was read, so that they and their battle would not be forgotten.
