Johnston returned to Bowling Green after heeding warnings of impending attack
Micah Johnston was born and raised in the Bowling Green area and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1992. A series of events found him living in Kyiv, Ukraine for the past 2.5 years studying for his third master’s degree at Taras Shovchenko University.
And just before Russian troops came across the border of Ukraine, he heeded warnings he received about the pending invasion, and packed what he could, grabbed his dog and cat and made his way to the airport. When he walked out of his apartment, Johnston said, he was thinking it might be the last time he would ever see it.
But by that time, flights had been cancelled, so he made is way to the train station and headed to Poland where he found transportation to the U.S.
He arrived back in the states on Feb. 19.
“After the airline refused to take his dog for the final leg of his journey, Johnston said, his parents had to drive to Atlanta to pick him up.
Johnston said he joined the U.S. Army after college to help pay his student loans. And once his regular tour of duty had ended, he became a contractor for the federal government as an intelligence analyst, working in Germany.
“Ukraine was part of my job portfolio there,” he said.
Before that, however, he was living in Washington, D.C., doing the same thing, which was right after he left active duty about 2015.
But before that, in 2013-14, the people of Ukraine had their revolution of dignity, he noted.
“It was called the Maidan Revolution. It was when the people came together and ousted the former pro-Russian president (Viktor Yanukovych). It started off as protests, and his special security was beating the protesters,” Johnston said. This was when Johnston said he became enamored with the whole country—with the people fighting back against a repressive government.
While in Germany, Johnston’s contract ran out. But he wasn’t ready to return to the states, he explained, so he found a university in Kyiv that accepted the G.I. Bill. He packed up what he had in August 2019, and moved to Ukraine to work on his third master’s degree—a master’s in Eastern European studies.
“I was actually writing my thesis on the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” he said.
He asked that the spelling of the capital city use the Ukrainian translation—Kyiv. The other spelling Kiev is from the Russian translation, he explained.
“The people there find that very insulting,” he noted. “There’s a huge movement over there that goes: Kyiv not Kiev,” he added. The U.S. noted Kyiv as the official spelling of the city.
Every year, Johnston said, the Russians run a military exercise called Zapad, where they put troops on the Ukrainian border. This year, however, when the exercise ended, he said, the troops remained.
“In fact, they kept adding more troops,” he said. Other things uncharacteristic of this exercise he explained, was when the Russians moved troops from their eastern districts to the boarder, and they began building their blood supply in the event of casualties from conflict. Field hospitals were going up as well as differences in the Russian military’s supply chain.
“That’s not what you’d do for an exercise,” he said. “You’d simulate some of that.”
Just before this, Johnston said he attended one of his Army Reserve unit’s drills. And before he returned to Kyiv, he was given a classified briefing on what might transpire on the country’s eastern border.
“That pretty much made up my mind that it was time to leave,” he said.
Johnston is still in contact with the friends he made while living in Kyiv.
“They send me videos every day,” he said. One of his professors lives just 60 miles from the Russian border.
Byelorussia troops have entered her town, he said. The day before his interview, Johnston said one of his neighbors in the apartment building where he lives, sent him a photo of the front to let him know it was still standing.
A resilient
people
“The will of the Ukrainian people is absolutely unbreakable,” he said. His firsthand knowledge of the people, he said, gave him a unique perspective. Other analysts in his reserve unit said that the Ukrainian military would fold in 48-72 hours.
“I said that’s not going to happen, and the people of the country would rise up to fight back,” he said. His prediction has become evident with the number of stories coming out of the country during the conflict.
Last August, Ukraine celebrated its 34th year of independence, he said.
“You can trace their heritage back to the first century,” Johnston noted. “Imagine being around that long and only having 34 years of true independence. They know what they’re fighting for.”
Even though the country doesn’t have a lot, Johnston said he was impressed with their military.
“Russia was supposed to have the second-best army, but right now they’re looking like junior varsity,” he said. Johnston hopes the Ukrainian military can hold out, but what he fears is Putin becoming ever more erratic as he gets backed into a corner by the rest of the world and resorting to larger munitions in his assault on the people.
While he was still there, Johnston said, the U.S. State Department had been issuing almost daily reports to the estimated 30,000 Americans living in Ukraine.
“They were urging Americans to leave,” he said. On the other hand, the Ukrainian government had been downplaying the Russian buildup on its border, which contributed to much of its population being caught off guard when those troops advanced.
“Some did listen, and they got out,” he said, “unfortunately because so many people listened to the Ukrainian government, they were completely unprepared.”
This conflict, he explained, started in 2014, so the government would see this as a continuation of that, but without studying military tactics, they were not seeing everything that the U.S. annalists were.
The U.S. declassified a lot of the intelligence Johnston had received before returning to Ukraine, he learned, and released it to the public.
“It was to let the public know what Putin was planning,” he said. “It also let Putin know that we were aware of what he was planning.
“I was surprised they let a lot of that out,” he said. “It was top secret when I was briefed,” he added.
Johnston said he was also impressed by the international support of Ukraine, as are the people of that country. President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation during the European Union last week, Johnston said.
“I’d like everyone to pray for the country of Ukraine,” he asked. “I just want to see my friends (over there) again and know they’re OK.” Not being over there fighting is tearing him apart. But there’s still a chance he could help. Johnston said he’s been offered a job in Poland that facilitates the movement of supplies to Ukraine.
He will soon be returning to his reserve unit, which is stationed in England for a three-week deployment. He also has a ticket to return to Ukraine on April 7, depending on what happens between now and then.
“I can hope for the best but plan for the worst,” he said.
One thing that disturbs him, he added, is a trend on social media that is trying to paint Putin as the victim.
“I know some of the people chatting are bots,” he said. A lot of the rhetoric they’re spouting is right out of the Nazi playbook, he noted.
“I don’t care how you spin it; Russia is lobbing missiles and munitions at the people of Ukraine. “I don’t know how you can paint Russia as the victims of this.”
And he believes Putin lied to his people and to the Russian military. He explained that some of the Russian soldiers captured have said they were told they were only going out for training exercises or being sent for basic training.
