LOUISIANA – Veterans return from their service with a whole new set of experiences — some of them foreign to civilian life.
Because of that, attentive and confidential conversations with other veterans might be the best way to understand their problems and address their concerns.
That’s the theory of a group of local veterans who have launched “Veterans Speaking to Veterans,” a weekly discussion group for ex-service personnel.
“You have things in your mind, in your memory, on your back, that you really don’t want to discuss to the open public. This is a safe and secure way that you can talk about these things,” said Tom Smith, a veteran from rural Bowling Green who has helped organize the groups.
“Veterans do understand other veterans,” Smith added.
As a measure of the scale of the problem, Smith pointed to a study by the Veterans Administration that reported that 22 veterans a day died from suicide. The study, published in 2013, covered the period from 1999 to 2010.
“That’s a pretty astonishing figure to me,” Smith said. “Maybe one of these veterans, if they’ve got some type of issue, with suicide... If he can come, and unload some of his personal things, maybe we can stop some of this,” Smith said.
The group is now meeting every Wednesday, alternating between the Twin Pike Family YMCA in Louisiana and the Pike County Health Department in Bowling Green.
“This is just a place where veterans can sit, talk to each other. If they have issues they would like to discuss, they can be discussed freely,” Smith said. “Any and all things that are said in these meetings are held in confidence.”
The structure of the meeting also allows veterans to help each other troubleshoot questions about benefits and other forms of help, providing them pointers and even phone numbers they can use to resolve the issue.
Smith said the idea was inspired by Ronald “Butch” Comber of Bowling Green, a veteran who had attended a similar program in Lincoln County. In Lincoln County the program is already well-established, attracting enough participants that they eventually needed to move the meeting to a larger venue. Given his own experience and the programs success,
The goal of the group is to bring in as wide a cross-section of veterans as possible.
“This is for all veterans. It does not matter whether you are in any veteran’s organization. All that matters is that your are a veteran,” Smith said. The group encourages attendees from outside Pike County.
Smith said he thought the group was already attracting veterans of all ages, and had welcomed its first female attendee at last Wednesday’s meeting.
The group began meeting in October.
“So far, I think its going very well. As the old saying goes, you have to walk before you can run and you have to crawl before you can walk, and we’re in the crawling process, I guess you could say,”
It meets at 10 a.m. on the first and second Wednesdays of the month at the board room of the YMCA in Louisiana and on the third and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the community conference room at the Pike County Health Department.
Smith said he personally sympathized with the reluctance some veterans felt about sharing their experience — a reluctance the group is meant to help to overcome.
“Some veterans don’t even want to talk to their spouses, and their families. And I’m one of them,” Smith said. “What happened 50 years ago is all behind me, and that’s where I want to leave it, personally.”
