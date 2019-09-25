Parade started the day; coronation preceded the game
BOWLING GREEN—Little could deter local residents from lining the streets Friday afternoon to witness the annual homecoming parade; not even the day’s heat and humidity kept them from cheering those who walked, marched or rode the route through town.
As the floats and vehicles passed, a shower of candy landed at the feet of the children along the city’s streets. Sirens blared, horns blew and candy flew. Smiles were evident from one end of the parade route to the other.
People got their first look at the nominees for homecoming queen and king during the parade.
Later that evening, just before the football game against the Montgomery County Wildcats, those in line for the crown were cheered on by their classmates, families and faculty.
Allisyn Dameron and Devon Rue were introduced first as the freshmen attendants. Allisyn is the daughter of James Dameron and Carol Waldren; Devon is the son of Ryan and Sasha Rue. The sophomore homecoming attendants were Lainey Finley and Owen Niemeyer. Lainey is the daughter Larry Finley and Jessica Grummel; Owen is the son of Matt and Courtney Niemeyer; the junior attendants were Sophia Luque and Jonah Jones; Sophia is the host daughter of Angela and Clint Smith; Jonah is the son of Jarred and Heather Jones. The candidates for king and queen were then introduced: Sylvia Wagner and Hunter Smith walked in first. Sylvia is the daughter of Terry Wagner. Sylvia is involved with Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Interact Club, FCA, National Honor Society, Alpha Beta Gama, cross country and track. She plans to major in business administration at the University of Missouri. Hunter is the son of Chad and Kim Smith. He is involved in football and track. Currently, he is undecided what to do after high school. Then Quinn Grote and Austin Callahan were introduced. Quinn is the daughter of Doug and Kelly Grote. She is involved in FBLA, Interact Club, NHS, Alpha Beta Gama, cross country and track. She plans to attend Moberly Area Community College in Columbia. Austin is the son of Joe and Paige Chinn. He is involved in FBLA, football, basketball and track. He plans to go to college and major in physical education. The final candidates were Morgen Billings and Deonta Fleming. Morgen is the daughter of Bob and Bethany Billings. She is involved in softball, basketball, NHS and Alpha Beta Gama. She plans to attend Jefferson County Community College to continue her softball and academic career. Deonta is the family of Devon and Mariah Fleming. He is involved in football and FBLA. He plans to attend college after high school. And the winners for the 2019 homecoming king and queen were Sylvia Wagner and Deonta Fleming.
The audience broke into a rousing cheer for the school’s newest royalty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.