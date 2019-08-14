PAYNESVILLE – The Paynesville Homecoming on Sat. Aug. 3rd was a great success, organizers said, with families coming from far and near.
The family of Dennis Hughes travelled the furthes, coming from Colorado. Other family members from Springfield, Ill, Columbia, Mo, St. Louis and St.Charles, and St. Peters, Mo. along with many coming from the community.
A small parade started the day with The American Legions Riders. Otis Madden led the way with the motorcycle riders with flags following. Herbert Everett, the commander of Clarksville VFW Post 4610, drove his decorated truck. VFW Auxiliary Members walked carrying the colors.
The marshals for the Parade were Mayors Joanne Hammuck of Paynesville and JoAnne Smiley of Clarksville. They were driven by Gary Richardson of Louisiana. The Clopton drum corps, participated, along with four wheeler riders, a Republican float and walkers, representatives of the Clarksville and Eolia Fire Departments and horse back riders.
The Clarksville VFW Post 4610 Youth Group led the Pledge of Allegiance and Cole Hunter sang the National Anthem.
A cake auction was held. Young people played games that were provided, and enjoyed a bounce house.
Food vendors and craft vendors attended. Organizers thank them for participating in the event.
The entertainment for the evening was the live band PUSH from St. Charles. They were asked and agreed to return next year.
The National Night Out was held on Tuesday evening. Survival Flight and Air Evac helicopters, Clarksville Fire Department, representatives of Pike County 911, Pike County Sheriff Department, Pike County Memorial Hospital, and Annada Refuge. Refreshments were served by the town of Paynesville.
The National Night Out has been held the last three years. It was cancelled last year because of the storm the night before. Otherwise, it is always held on the first Tuesday in August. The towns’s next event, trunk or treat evening, will be held in October. The date will be announced later, The town board said it enjoys having these events and looks forward to seeing everyone.
