Revitalization committee seeks someone willing to effect repairs
BOWLING GREEN—At least three of the new trash can enclosures that were placed around the town square were damaged recently by high winds.
One was turned upside down and another’s door was snapped in half when the wind rattled the lock lose and slammed it against a street sign poll.
During the last meeting for the Chamber of Commerce’s Revitalization Committee, Chair Tracy Brookshier asked if there were anyone who would be willing to reposition the door slide locks on the enclosures so that they were not vertical, and also to repair any damage done to the ones impacted by the wind?
Think Spring
Even though winter is heavy upon Missouri, the committee is thinking ahead to putting on Spring Concert, when the snow and ice are behind us. A tentative date of April 25, a Saturday, has been put on the books. The committee talked about doing an afternoon to evening event, which would be child friendly and also sport a beer garden for the adults.
Some ideas to think about for the event were having an open mic, a cook off contest of some sort, games for children to do, a pie eating contest, a corn hole competition and a live band. Additionally, the fence belonging to Pawsitivley Pamper Pets at the back of the lot, needs to be prepped for a painting contest.
“To do this,” Brookshier said, “it should be whitewashed; think Tom Sawyer.” So, the fence would be divided up into sections, and people would compete to see who could paint their section the fastest. Once the fence is prepped and dried, it would be ready for another painting contest, much like the Paint the Street Contest was done earlier this year during the Champ Clark Heritage Festival.
This would be part of the bringing interactive art to the downtown area project.
Downtown
Marketplace
Project
Donations to this project have stalled at the moment. The committee was hoping for $12,000 to build three chalets that could be rented to small businesses that want a physical footprint in the downtown area. Brookshier said she would keep the fundraising going, but there is enough to buy one chalet. That building is currently under construction and should be ready for occupancy sometime in the spring.
Brookshier said she has had interest from three businesses interested in renting the building. For more information on how to donate to this project, see the Downtown Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
Beautification projects
The committee is looking at getting about 12 concrete planters to line the edges of the lot being used for the Chamber events along S. Court Street. The idea, she said is to have the square planters sized 3-feet wide per side and 3-feet tall. A 4-foot poll would be placed in each one, surrounded by dirt to plant a mix of perennials and annuals.
“The posts would allow us to hang lights, banners and flowers to pretty up the lot for events,” she said. She asked for help from anyone that has a green thumb and knows what flowers would work best in such a setting.
Liberty Theatre Project
Brookshier said the committee updated the plans for the building that would front the lot. More metal would be used on the outside to increase the life of the building, and present less maintenance costs in the long run. She noted that 3B Machine and Weld had agreed to help with some of the permanent games planned for the space on the lot.
She also said the Chamber of Commerce might fund a small portion of this project, so that the building could be used as storage for events by the chamber and the committee.
Santa’s house would remain on the lot for the time being, she added.
The next committee meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
