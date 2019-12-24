Edwards
presented with the store’s Snow Angel Award for her generosity
BOWLING GREEN—The last snowstorm was making driving a dangerous endeavor, forcing some people to shelter far from home.
Sixteen-year-old junior at Bowling Green High School, Marianne Edwards, was working her shift at the Bowling Green Walmart when she learned a fellow coworker was too worried about driving all the way back to Vandalia on the snow-covered roads. Three to 4-inches had already fallen and another storm was headed this way.
“She said if the snow got worse she would sleep in her truck. She had brought a pillow and blanket,” Marianne said during her break as a cashier at Walmart. The coworkers had arrived at the same time that afternoon for their shifts at 3:30 p.m. In addition to going to school full time, Marianne also works at the Super 8 Hotel in Bowling Green.
“I told her she could always come stay at my house. I live just 5 minutes away,” Marianne said. “She refused, and my only next best option was Super 8, because I knew she wasn’t going to stay at my house.”
So, during her lunch break, Marianne called her mom to talk about paying for a room at the hotel for her coworker. She also called her manager at Super 8, who presented a room price deal to give her a break.
Marianne’s mom, Jessica McCormick, said, “I told her, bottom line, it’s your money.”
Marianne went back to her coworker: “I told her that she had a room at the Super 8 for the night, and she just bawled,” Marianne said. Her two managers at the time overheard and started crying, as well. “We were all just a mess,” she added.
But her generosity did not end there. The second storm made the road just as dangerous, if not more so Monday night, so Marianne paid for another night for her coworker.
“My windows were already iced up, and I knew she wasn’t going to be able to make it home in that,” she said.
Because of her generosity, the managers decided to recognize Marianne with a Snow Angel Award.
“I had never heard of it before,” Marianne said.
“Neither had I,” Jessica added.
So, when she arrived at work on Tuesday, Marianne said she was wasn’t allowed to jump on a register as soon as she clocked in, as she has done for the past six months working at Walmart.
“And then the managers came out and made me stand over there and they gave me that award,” she said, clearly embarrassed by the notoriety.
She had not planned on being singled out for her good deed. She was just interested in helping out her fellow coworker.
“I’m not the kind of person to, like, put it out there,” she explained. “I didn’t want anything for it.”
Diane ???, her manager told the personnel manager what Marianne had done, and that lead up to the award.
“All week, I’ve heard about it,” she said.
The Bowling Green Walmart posted the award with Marianne’s photo on its Facebook page, and the post started getting positive comment after positive comment about the young cashier. In addition to the award in a frame, she received a card that managers had signed with messages, and some candy, lotion and perfume.
One woman posted that she will only get in a cashier line if she sees Marianne working the register, otherwise she will go to self-checkout.
“I hope you all know what an amazing employee you have in her! She greets every customer with a smile, and always has such a positive attitude that is contagious for all she comes in contact with at your store,” the woman wrote.
A coworker wrote: “And so humble! I told her in the break room today that I was so impressed by her gesture, that you don’t see that from someone so young. She was blushing! She makes me even more proud of my store and coworkers.”
Other coworkers noted how much Marianne deserved the recognition she received for her generosity. One called her “an angel on Earth.”
On the day after the second storm, Marianne said she went over to the hotel to check on her coworker.
“I knocked on her room to see if she was OK,” Marianne said. “She told me, ‘You restored Christmas in me.’” That news brought out the tears. “She went home yesterday on her day off and put up her Christmas tree. And then she bought me and my family a bunch of candy.”
Jessica was standing next to her daughter while she explained how it all came about, and the pride shining in her eyes for Marianne was evident.
In addition to her two jobs, Jessica said Marianne also babysits. She’s earned enough to buy her own car and spoils her many siblings.
“She could have just used her paychecks on herself,” Jessica said, but she’s always giving to others.
For the past six years, Marianne has also been part of the project “Operation Sign With Love,” where they take Christmas cards to area nursing homes. But this is the first time she has ever done something like this.
“I don’t do it on a daily basis,” she said laughing.
“I probably wasn’t doing half of what she was doing” at age 16, Jessica said.
Marianne has eight siblings. The youngest, a sister, is just a week old, and the oldest, a brother, is in the U.S. Army.
“I have a great family life. I spend the majority of my money on my siblings. If they want something I buy it for them, just because I love them,” she said.
“Everybody loves her,” Jessica said. “She has cousins that takes her on vacations with them because she’s amazing with their kids.”
Most teens her age would just blow their paychecks, Jessica said. “She’s always given back. Just a few weeks ago she came to me asking if it was OK if she sponsored a family this Christmas.
“We’re a Christian family, and I believe God is doing great things through her,” she said. “Her dad, (Dennis McCormack), and I are, like, blown away with her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.