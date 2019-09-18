Town square fills with vendors and townspeople
BOWLING GREEN—This year’s Champ Clark Heritage Festival was a far cry better than last year’s celebration.
According to Jim Arico, bad weather last year forced the cancelation of the parade, and numerous tents set up by vendors were blown away.
“We should have just called off the whole thing,” he said.
In total contrast to that event, this year’s celebration was more than what people were expecting. Some thought it was the addition of a children’s play area in grassy lot off of South Court Street. Others thought it was the great weather. In the end, it didn’t matter because people came in droves to downtown Bowling Green.
The parade kicked off the festival. People lined the parade route up South Court Street and to the other side of the town square. Some of the vendors who could not leave their booths, were disappointed the parade didn’t go all the way around the square. They were looking forward to seeing it.
The children were prepared for the tremendous amount of candy that came sailing their way from those on the floats, in the fire trucks and on horseback, as well as just about everyone else walking the route.
Around the square, here were products and food for everyone. Roads were blocked off, giving pedestrians easy access to everything being offered. There was even fresh fruit for sale as well as pumpkins. On the north side of the square, a vintage car show and vintage tractor display caught the attention of several people who were walking around taking in the sights.
On Court Street, in front of where the beer garden was going to be set up, the Paint The Street competition was being held. Revitalization Committee Chair Tracy Brookshier set up the squares where competitors could paint their murals on the street. Once done, Brookshier took a photo and placed it on the committee’s Facebook page. People were encouraged to visit the page and “like” the painting they liked most. On Monday, she counted the likes and announced the winners. The winners of the paint the street contest were: First place—$100 winner was Amanda Jamison for “Butterfly” with 670 likes; second place—$50 winner was Jessica Cunningham for “Angel Wings KD” with 394 likes; and third place—$25: Emma Craig for “Sunflowers in front of a sunset with silo and barn” with 132 likes.
By the afternoon, a corn hole competition had also started in the beer garden area. Music was being provided by Mike Moore.
By 4 p.m. the crowds had died down and the vendors started to pack up. But the celebration continued in the beer garden until 9 p.m. As the other food vendors packed to move out, The Candied Pig food truck arrived for the dinner rush, and those sticking around to play in the corn hole competition and who wanted to listen to live music while enjoying the beer garden.
Volunteers from the Revitalization Committee helped keep things going.
James Epperson, commander of VFW Post No. 5553, said he much prefers setting up their booth at Bowling Green events than in other towns.
“It’s just nicer here,” he added. The VFW was selling fried fish and potatoes from their booth on Main Street.
“The people here just work better together,” he said.
Members of the VFW also passed out more than 5,000 poppies during the parade that morning.
“It’s not about making money off of the poppies,” Epperson said. “It’s about keeping alive the memory of the soldiers that gave their lives for us.”
And that spirit of cooperation was evident the entire day—even as the day came to a close.
