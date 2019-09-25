BOWLING GREEN – The Bowling Green-based not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is getting ready to process applications for winter energy assistance in its 12 Missouri counties.
The program begins Nov. 1 for qualifying elderly and disabled clients, and Dec. 1 for families and individuals. NECAC has already mailed applications to people who received assistance last year. New clients may sign up after the dates listed. Applications are available at NECAC County Service Centers or by calling 573-324-0120.
There are two types of assistance available.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program are funded by the federal government and distributed through the states, which contract with non-profit groups, such as NECAC, to administer the programs at the local level.
LIHEAP assists with paying part of the energy bills of income-qualifying people. Eligible households could receive a minimum of $47 up to a maximum of $495, depending upon income, household size and type of heating source. Payments are made directly to utility companies.
The Energy Crisis Intervention Program offers assistance of up to $800 to qualifying households of those who have received a utility shut-off notice. The program usually is not activated until long cold snaps take place.
“We encourage anyone needing heating assistance to apply because this program is an important supplement for many people and families to ensure they stay warm this winter,” said LIHEAP Supervisor Angela Kattenbraker.
Last year, NECAC was awarded a little more than $1.35 million in winter direct assistance and processed 7,735 energy assistance and 3,285 ECIP applications. The agency has yet to be told what it will be awarded for this winter’s program.
For more information, call the Pike County NECAC Service Center at 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green: 573-324-2207.
