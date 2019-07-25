BOWLING GREEN—Those expecting to find the 4-H, FAA Gymkhana competition in the horse arena at the fairgrounds on Sunday were probably disappointed. Forecasts for high temperatures and high humidity concerned the fair organizers enough for them to postpone the competition.
Pike County Fair Board President Tim Gamm, who was putting the finishing touches on the parking area Sunday, said the weather reports worried everyone, so the Gymkhana competition was pushed to this coming Saturday, during the last day of the Pike County Fair. Organizers said the competition would start at 9 a.m., but riders should be in place at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.