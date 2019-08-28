MACON, MO – Sheree Webb was honored by OATS Transit for 40 years of service with the company this month.
Webb, a resident of Shelbina, Mo., oversees Pike County as part of the rural transit provider’s northeast region.
OATS Transit is a nonprofit transportation provider that serves much of the state of Missouri. Sheree started with the company in August 1979 and worked her way up to head the company’s Northeast Missouri Region as regional director in 1991. She oversees operations in 16 counties, including Kirk-Tran in Kirksville, The Linc in Troy and the Magic City Express in Moberly.
Sheree has overseen many changes in her 40 years with the company, including moving the Northeast Region office from Shelbina to a larger facility in Macon in 2013, expanding service to include daily express routes from rural areas into urban areas, working with city and county governments for local funding support, and increasing overall service in much of her region. The Northeast region has 98 drivers, 10 office staff, 200 volunteers, and 140 vehicles in its fleet.
“OATS Transit is a great company to work for. Everyone pulls together to provide a valuable service to residents throughout Missouri, including the rural areas. I love being able to make a difference in the lives of others by providing them with the transportation they need to remain independent and living in their own communities,” Webb said.
OATS Transit provides more than 1.5 million trips across the state of Missouri; 205,000 of those trips were in the Northeast Region alone. As the largest rural transportation provider in the entire U.S., the company specializes in service for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities, seniors and veterans. Transportation includes trips to work, medical and dialysis appointments, senior centers, essential shopping, business errands and other contracted service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.