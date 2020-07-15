BOWLING GREEN—Jim Hart has been named publisher of The Bowling Green Times, The Louisiana Press-Journal and The Vandalia Leader this week by Lakeway Publishers of Missouri President R. Jack Fishman
“We are excited with the experience that Mr. Hart brings to our communities in Missouri. He has recently served as advertising director for Paxton Media in Indiana. Before Paxton, he served communities in Illinois, Kansas, and Wyoming, and was publisher/advertising director for The Minot (N.D.) Daily News.”
Customer service and strong local news coverage have been major components in each community of which he has been a part. He graduated with honors from Morton College in Cicero, Ill., in 1983.
“I am honored to join Lakeway Publishers of Missouri. I look forward to working with the community and business leaders to continually strengthen our position in the community and to serve our readers and marketing partners.”
