The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has been awarded $558,955 to upgrade homes and provide additional emergency services to clients.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission made the statewide award announcement Dec. 2. NECAC will receive $400,000 under the HERO home repair program and $89,700 from the Missouri Housing Trust Fund. The agency also was awarded $69,255 in emergency services funding to aid clients in immediate need of assistance.
“We are grateful to MHDC for awarding NECAC this funding,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick. “Anytime we have an opportunity to improve the area’s housing stock and help additional people in need, we welcome it. The NECAC staff that put together these MHDC projects did a great job.”
The $400,000 of HERO dollars will pay for renovations at 15 to 20 homes in 12 counties, including Pike. The $89,700 of Trust Fund monies will be used for repairs at homes Pike and seven other counties. Participants must meet income qualifications and own their homes. Work will include replacing roofs, new siding, heating and air conditioning units, electrical and plumbing replacements, accessibility improvements and removal of hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead paint.
The emergency services funding will be used to help the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless with housing needs in NECAC’s 12 counties.
Applications will be taken starting in spring 2020 at NECAC County Service Centers. NECAC has participated in the HERO. Housing Trust Fund emergency services programs for more than two decades. Qualifying agencies compete for the funding through a MHDC application process. NECAC was one of more than 40 applicants this year.
