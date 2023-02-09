Rising costs for most everything is having an impact on the help provided by Every Child Every Day.
Recent inflation in food prices has significantly increased the budget needs of the organization. Board members are considering fundraising efforts to ensure that they can continue to provide for children in need in the Bowling Green R-I School District.
Every Child Every Day is a backpack group that has served the district since the fall of 2011. Each weekend during the past 11 years, the group has sent bags of food home with children who have been identified as a-risk for not receiving proper nutrition.
The food consists of entrees, vegetables, fruits, cereal and shelf-stable milk that are easy for children to prepare for themselves. The number of children served each week has varied from 125 to 190 students.
Each week, an Every Child Every Day board member works with members of the National Honor Society to pack the bags, which are then distributed to children in Bowling Green and Frankford elementary schools, as well as the Bowling Green Middle School.
The group is a human service organization dedicated to helping children to not go hungry when they’re away from the school setting.
In the beginning, the organization received donations from an overwhelming number of people who sponsored a child by donating monthly to help support the program and the needs of the children. Over time, however, regular monthly donations tapered off. The program has continued, largely these past few years because of generous donations and grants from organizations and church groups. There have also been donations made as Christmas gifts, where people donate in another person’s name as a gift.
Anyone who wants to help sponsor the program can send donations to: Every Child Every Day at PO Box 392, Bowling Green MO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.