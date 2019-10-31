Carla Potts, Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs at the Bowling Green-based not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), visited with Missouri U.S. Congressman Sam Graves during the Tri-State Development Summit Oct. 25 in Quincy, Ill.
Graves was a featured speaker at the event, which brings together regional leaders and affordable housing development partners from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa to discuss cooperative efforts. Potts was a presenter and is a member of the summit’s Housing Task Force.
NECAC is a 12-county area not-for-profit social service, community health and public housing agency that serves the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged.
