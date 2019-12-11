Crossroads General Store and about 50 volunteers came together on Sunday to provide a Christmas dinner for all those who wanted one
BOWLING GREEN—There was a last-minute push to get all the food ready before people started lining up to receive a free Christmas dinner Sunday at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
This event was coordinated by Shelley Wiler, owner of Crossroads General Store on Business Hwy 61. She made sure there was food for up to 1,500 people.
“We hope to serve at least 1,250,” she said, as she oversaw some of the last minute details before the food was served.
Mary Anne Everheart was volunteering at the main entrance, directing people on where to go to get their food or if they wanted, to see Santa first.
Bailey Wasson, Shelley’s daughter, said there was a lot planned for the day. The food serving was kicking off at 10:30 a.m. and Santa was due to arrive at 11:15 a.m.
“Paw Patrol will be here at 1 p.m.,” she added, along with the fire department. “This is the first year for that. We also have the craft table going on,” where children could make their own Christmas ornaments. “We also have the gift-giving tree going on,” she said. The tree was covered in winter hats and gloves and other items that people could take if they needed them.
This is the fourth year in a row that Crossroads coordinated the free Christmas dinner. Wasson said also new this year was Two Scoops ice cream. They set up a scooping area adjacent to the other desserts.
More than 50 people showed up to volunteer their time in setting up, cooking and helping out with the various tasks being done to make this a successful event.
Shelley said they had been working all week getting things ready for Christmas dinner.
“But once you get everything delivered down here, it’s pretty easy going,” she added. It’s important to have everything ready to go on time. Shelley said she arrived at 6:30 a.m. to get things started for the day so they could meet their 10:30 a.m. start time. “I started boiling potatoes,” she said.
“Seven-hundred and fifty pounds of them,” Bailey added.
“And I’m still boiling them,” Shelley said, wiping just a hint of perspiration from her forehead. “We do everything from scratch here.” All the food was prepared by hand. Except for the rolls. Normally, a woman makes them for the event, but she is now in an assisted living facility and could not make them this year.
“But next year, we might have Amish rolls,” Bailey added.
“The desserts were all donated by the community,” Shelley said. She has a long list of sponsors who donated for the event. See the list of sponsors at the end of this story. Most of the volunteers were wearing the official T-shirt for this year’s event. And people were continuing to donate money right there. Shelley intends to donate the extra funds to the Bright Futures Foundation that help children.
Bailey and Shelley could not stop smiling as they watched all the people coming in to the building to have a free meal.
“It’s our way to give to the children,” Shelley said.
C&C All Around Sounds was providing the music for the day—lots of Christmas music.
Bailey said the Paw Patrol on the city fire truck would be an educational event, too, as they showed the children what to do in the event of a fire.
Corey Christensen opened the Two Scoops ice cream shop earlier this year out by the roundabout near Sugar Shack.
“Just thought we’d come up and give a little back to the community,” he said. He gets all his supplies through Crossroads.
“The community has been so good to us, all summer long,” said Mandy Gregory with Two Scoops.
Just before the food was served, Shelley asked those present to give a big hand to all the volunteers who were helping out, especially to those in the kitchen.
Pike County Commissioner Bill Allen stepped up to give thanks for the meal.
The first people to be served were members of the Shade and Bowen families. They said thought the food was wonderful. This was not their first time coming to the event to celebrate with the community.
One young mom, Ariel Pitzer, said this was the first time to the event. She and her children liked the food, too.
When 11:15 rolled around a big cheer went up when Santa entered the building. He made a quick tour of the room and then settled in his chair so that the children could come by and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
Just about then, the song “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” started play. And for those their to enjoy the meal, music and camaraderie with their fellow man, it was the most wonderful time.
Sponsors for this event were: Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic, Bill and Patty Crane, Bowling Green Insurance, Robinson Dist., Calverts General Insurance Agency, Bill Allen Auction Services, Community State Bank, B&B Automotive, AP Photography, Shimp Storage LLC, Wayne and Carol Grote and family, Bill Unsurt and Kay Reading, Williamson’s Rental Property, Two Scoops, Alliance Water Resources Inc., Billy Orf and Sons, Rangeline Timber Co., Farm Bureau Agent Holly Dekman, Bibb-Veah Funeral Home, Miller Ag Service LLC, Rog’s barber Shop, Gordy Farms, Walgren’s Autobody LLC, Just Like Home Daycare, Gypsy Soul Salon & Boutique, RE/Max Realty Shop, Reid Insurance, Norton Drywall. Facebook sponsors were: Elite Express Wash, Barkhouse Dog Boarding, Second Baptist Church, Mid-America Auto & Towing, Feldmann’s All-Star Printing, Dennis and Lori Cox, Midwest Construction Cleaning, Hart Care Chiropratic Center. Donations: Craig Burnett, KJFM Radio, Woods Smoked Meats, the People’s Tribune and C&C All Around Sound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.