CLARKSVILLE—Business owners Kris and Jennifer McCormick wanted to give back to the people who needed it the most.
And last Wednesday they hosted the distribution of food and other items from their bar and grill.
Jennifer contacted the St. Louis Food Bank, which then sponsored Cheery’s Bar and Grill. She applied to make the business a Mobile Distribution Center for food and other supplies.
The couple also volunteered and helped in Louisiana during the floods.
Jennifer and her husband, Kris, have owned the bar since September.
“We set all this up with social distancing in mind,” Jennifer said.
“I like to give back.”
In addition to food, they also distributed toiletries. They wanted to provide essentials to those who needed.
“This is open for anybody. This isn’t just about needing help, some people are afraid to go to the store. Here, they can come in one at a time and get what they need,” Jennifer said.
Jennifer said she hoped to do something nice for local residents. The McCormicks and their employees delivered food to those who couldn’t make it to the business. All together, more than 70 families received food. Kara Moyer, a cook at Cherry’s, brought her daughter Kiarah Morris, along to help. Kara said: “It’s always nice to help people who need help. You never know when someone needs help. It’s a good feeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.