In June, Alan Hurd was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that attacks the mucus membranes. His family pulled together to give him all the support they could. With all the treatments he’ll need, they said he has a long road ahead of him.
That’s why they decided to start raising funds to help cover what his health insurance would not. Recently, Woods Smoked Meats held two fundraisers, selling the Alan Hurd special—a pork burger and pasta salad—and this past Saturday, his family and friends held a benefit for him at the Ediston Building outside of Bowling Green.
His family said Alan is not one to ask for help, and he is usually the one offering to help others. So, they decided they would do what they could to help him through this. They had just learned that his cancer is stage 3.
Several gift baskets filled with items lined the walls of the building for a silent auction. Other donated items were also raffled off during the event. Even the food being served for those who came to support Alan came with a price tag. There was a bake sale going on at the same time. People continually upped their bids for the silent auction items. The generosity was stunning.
Alan works at True Manufacturing, and his family says he loves to work, but because of the radiation and chemotherapy he’ll be receiving, he’s going to be missing work a lot. They were thankful for all the support being given by True and Alan’s work colleagues.
Alan seemed a bit overwhelmed with the generosity of his fellow workers, family and other friends. He’s not one for big public displays of emotion, but he did get on the microphone during the event to express his thanks for what everyone was doing for him.
“I’d like to thank everyone who came together for me and my family,” he said. “I appreciate everything you all do.”
One of his sisters, Jessica McCormick, said it was extremely rare that Alan would speak in public, especially to such a large group of people. He is the only boy out of six siblings. And even though he was the focus of the benefit, his sisters never missed an opportunity to tease him. Alan took it all in stride.
They are also still taking orders for the T-shirts that were made as for the fundraiser. On the front it says, “Cancer Can Buck Off.” Hurd is an avid hunter and the shirt depicts a bow-hunter on the front. The back says, “Team Alan.” During the benefit event it was a sea of orange shirts showing support for Alan. The back of his shirt had a different message—it thanked everyone for their support. True Manufacturing helped with the T-shirts.
McCormick was impressed and extremely thankful for all the support the community has shown her brother and her family. She said it is what makes living in Bowling Green such a great place.
The benefit was like a big family reunion, McCormick said. Family members from all over came to support Alan. And if anyone would like to donate to help him, she said to give her a call at 573-560-0938 or email her at jessicaedwards379@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.