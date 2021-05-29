Clarksville American Legion Post 349 Memorial Day Celebration from noon to 2 p.m, in honor of Memorial Day, is going on now until 2 p.m. The Post is offering FREE hamburgers & FREE hotdogs. Chips, drinks, and desserts will be available for $1.
Free lunch by Clarksville American Legion Post No. 349
