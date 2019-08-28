The Labor Day holiday will see the culmination of months of hard work by the citizens of Frankford
FRANKFORD—This quiet town just off of Hwy. 61 just a few miles north of Bowling Green is prepped and ready to roll out the red carpet to Missourians and anyone else who happens to be traveling through the county this Saturday and Sunday and want to participate in its bicentennial celebration.
Banners honoring Frankford veterans line the streets in anticipation of the crowds to come. Three Frankford women took up the cause to honor local veterans by having the banners made and then getting them attached to the towns utility poles. Estimates put the number of banners at about 54, with each one having a veteran on both sides.
Barb Jennings, Neta Elder and Sherry Lynn put out the word last month seeking the photos. All their efforts have come to fruition with the banners proudly displayed throughout the town.
Ethan Colbert, who is on the Frankford Bicentennial Committee, was out collecting historical photos of Frankford the week before the event for an exhibit the town is featuring during its bicentennial celebration.
“We thought we would have about 200 photos,” he said, but as of last count, that number was well above 400, and he was still finding more photos for the exhibit.
He thought the big draws for this bicentennial celebration would be the entertainers that have been booked for Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday at 3:45 p.m., they will have the Houchins Family Variety Show on the main stage. Following them at 4 p.m. will be A Side of Country. The headliner, Adam Doleac takes the stage at 8 p.m. Doleac has performed at the Grand Old Opry. Following his performance, Deviation DJ will play music until midnight for those who want to continue to celebrate with a little dancing.
On Sunday, Cali will perform on the main stage at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., Debra Ingram will perform. Later, at 3 p.m. John King will be on the main stage to close out the festivities.
So, plan on showing up early and staying late. After a breakfast Saturday morning, people will be lining up for the parade through town at 8:30 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m.
Colbert said this is not something people will want to miss.
“We’re still accepting parade entries,” he said. “If people or a business decide at the last minute that they want to have a car or truck in the parade, we’ll welcome that. If people just want to ride bicycles or horses in the parade, that’s OK, too.”
Because they are hoping to have historic-level crowds for the bicentennial, Colbert suggests arriving early. Several of the streets around the middle of town will be blocked off for the festivities. He suggests parking over at the elementary school over on School Street and walking the gravel road over the hill to the town park. There will also be parking behind the Frankford Family Worship Center on Elk Lick Springs Road.
“We are also offering a shuttle service,” Colbert said, “prior to the concert and immediately after the concert.” The shuttle’s route will be from the school then to Low Street and Main Street.
The whole community is extremely excited about the coming celebration, Colbert added.
“We haven’t had a carnival in town for decades,” he said. “To have that and to have the music, the car shows the tractor shows, the home and flower show, the photo exhibit; we’re anticipating all of that will be big draws.”
Frankford was founded in 1893. In the 100-page guide to the bicentennial, Frankford’s mayor, John Schinder, wrote: “I wish to thank you for being a part of our celebration of the first 200 years of Frankford.
“This bicentennial event is the result of hard work, generosity and the love we share for our town. More than a year ago, a group of citizens and former residents banded together to creat an event that harkens back to the festivities of the past, that celebrates our history and, with a little luch, ushers in the future.
“On behalf of the Bicentennial Committee, we would like to thank each person and business along the way that has made this celebration possible.”
According to the guide there are two slightly different accounts of how Frankford was founded.
“The first well-known account is that Solomon Fisher, who arrive din the county in 189=17, was the founder of Frankford. He came to Pike County from Kentucky.
“According to Gertrude Fisher Harding’s book, ‘Fisher Genealogical History,” the person to found Frankford was not Solomon Fisher, but his son, Adam Fisher.
