Glen Jacobs, better known as the Kane from World Wrestling Entertainment will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 in April.
Jacobs learned about the honor during an interview on WWE’s The Bump. While being interviewed along with one of his former tag-team partners, The Undertaker broke the news to Jacobs, catching him completely off guard. To see that interview, go here https://www.wwe.com/videos/the-undertaker-surprises-kane-with-wwe-hall-of-fame-news-wwe-s-the-bump-march-24-2021.
According to the WWE, “The Devil’s Favorite Demon will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.
“Kane’s legendary career was intertwined with The Undertaker’s from the very beginning. Long thought to have perished in a fire at their family’s funeral home, Kane emerged through hellfire and brimstone to haunt his brother in Fall 1997, infamously tearing the door off Hell in a Cell to confront The Undertaker and begin one of WWE’s most truly heated rivalries.
“To settle their score, the two clashed in every conceivable type of match. They battled surrounded by flames in the first-ever Inferno Match, were locked inside Hell in a Cell and even tried to bury each other alive. It’s surprising that they were ever able to get along, but they did, proving to be one of WWE’s most deadly tag teams. The Brothers of Destruction wreaked havoc on WWE, capturing the World Tag Team Titles and the WCW Tag Team Titles.
“Kane has also embraced the lighter side of things in WWE, as best evidenced by his time as a member of Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. The pair’s sojourn to anger management classes had WWE fans rolling on the floor in laughter, as did their infamous attempt to “hug it out” in the middle of the ring. Warm embraces aside, the duo was also a threat in the ring and captured the WWE Tag Team Titles.
“When not part of a tag team, Kane also proved to be one of the most dominant superstars in history. Kane captured the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Title, Intercontinental Title and won the 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match.”
The ceremony will also feature the enshrinement of the 2020 Class, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, as well as the 2021 Class, which includes Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.
Jacobs was born in the Spanish town of Torrejón de Ardoz to a U.S. Air Force family that was stationed in Spain at the time of his birth. He grew up near St. Louis, and attended high school here in Bowling Green, where he excelled in football and basketball.
Jacobs earned a degree in English literature at Northeast Missouri State University, now known as Truman State University, where he played both basketball and football.
Currently, Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County, Tenn. Check out next week’s issue of the Bowling Green Times for the interview with Jacobs.
