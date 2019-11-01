The span of the old Champ Clark Bridge nearest Louisiana will be taken apart starting next week, the latest stage in the demolition of the bridge. Two spans on the
“We are awaiting all the necessary approvals to implode the Illinois side spans, and in order to keep progressing with the removal, we will work on this span next,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Keith Killen.
The work, which will result in lane restrictions and one hour-long closure of the new bridge, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 11, weather permitting.
The truss of the bridge span will be removed in segments.
“Our contractor will cut sections of the old bridge, then use a barge mounted crane to place the sections on a barge,” Killen said. Lane restrictions are necessary to allow crews to access the cut points on the old truss.
“There are three segments being removed that will require the lane restrictions, but when we get to the final segment, we will actually have to stop traffic for up to an hour because of the size of the segment,” Killen said.
He added that because the size of that segment, it is safest for the traveling public to not be on the new bridge. The one-hour closure is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, at a time to be determined.
Killen stressed the work could be delayed due to weather, especially wind. Updates will be provided as work progresses.
Information will be distributed as soon as the date is known for the demolition of the last two spans.
