The Bowling Green Downtown Revitalization Committee and the Chamber of Commerce offered a huge thank you to local business—Valvoline Express. The owners were generous enough to donate quite a few items to go under the Christmas tree in the lot next to the Court House Annex.
This is the second year the committee has hosted the Bikes for Tykes event.
“The new owners (of Valvoline Express) really stepped up to the plate by doing this,” said Brittney Henke, assistant branch manager with Community State Bank of Missouri. Having these items, which include bikes, scooters, skateboards, as well as footballs, basketballs and kickballs, allows the Revitalization Committee to kick off the Bikes for Tykes event, she added. Henke a member of the committee.
The items under the tree are free to anyone who needs them. The committee asks that you only take what you need. More donations will be placed there in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas.
Henke added that Santa will be at the Community State Bank Town Center Location 104 Bowling Green Pkwy., Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.
“We will have children’s gifts while supplies last,” she said. “We will also serve hot chocolate and cookies.”
