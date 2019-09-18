LOUISIANA – A truck owned by the Louisiana Fire Department crashed while responding to a call Friday night.
Two Louisiana firefighters in the truck were briefly hospitalized, but released later that night, according to Louisiana Fire Chief Phillip Quattrocchi. The firefighters are in good condition, Quattrocchi said.
The department was responding to a structure fire on Route D when the crash occurred, according to Quattrocchi. Reached Monday for comment, Quattrocchi declined to provide further details about the crash, saying he would be able to provide more information later.
A routine traffic report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol provides more details about the Friday night crash.
According to the report, the crash took place a little after 6 p.m.
The firetruck, a 1996 Spartan Gladiator, was traveling south on Route D when its right wheels traveled off the right side of the road. An attempt to bring the vehicle back on the road caused it to skid across the roadway till it careened off the left side of the road. It then overturned and hit a fence.
The crash ejected passenger Brady Matthew, 22, from the vehicle. The other occupant of the vehicle was Michael Whitaker, 49, who was driving the car.
Both men were taken by Pike County Ambulance to pike County Memorial Hospital with what the troopers characterized as “minor” injuries.
The damage to the firetruck was described in the report as “total.” It was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage Towing. The troopers recorded the truck as being insured with Trust GDC Insurance Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.