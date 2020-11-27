BOWLING GREEN—Tallgrass Energy, with offices in Lakewood, Colo., recently donated a 4-Gas Monitor to Pike County’s Rural Fire Association, said Bowling Green Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich.
He explained that this type of monitor measures the oxygen, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, and lower explosive levels of a variety of combustible gases.
“It basically measures any flammable gasses in the air, such as methane, natural gas and propane,” he said. “All of those gasses fall under what we call a UEL, which is an upper explosive limit.”
Mitalovich said he had reached out to Tallgrass to see if the company would donate one of the detectors to the Rural Fire Association, which did not own one. He noted that Bowling Green’s city fire trucks already have two of these detectors. When firefighters responded to calls outside the city limits, the detector was not available on the Rural Fire Association truck.
In the event that someone smells gas, he said, “we would respond to that incident and use that device to try and determine if there is gas in the air, and if so, where the source is located.” This type of call usually comes in when a home’s carbon monoxide detector has sounded. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas, Mitalovich explained. In high enough concentration it can quickly overcome a person and cause death.
“We use them a lot in winter,” he added. “We also use them anytime there is a house fire to make sure the air is safe enough for us to take off our breathing apparatus.”
Tallgrass Energy operates the Rockies Express Pipeline that crosses through the state just north of Bowing Green. About five years ago, he noted, the 42-inch natural gas pipeline ruptured.
“It was a pretty big deal,” he said, “because that doesn’t just happen.” Local fire departments have worked with Tallgrass over the years since the rupture. “They are very community minded,” Mitalovich added. “They certainly care about the communities that their pipeline runs through.”
