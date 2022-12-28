Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich reported that last week on Dec. 16, the Bowling Green Rural Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire on Pike 9222 at just before 7 p.m.

According to his statement, “Firefighters responded to the station to obtain apparatus and responded to the scene. The first apparatus arrived on scene 11 minutes later and found a single-story residence with heavy smoke and flames from the roof.”

