Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich reported that last week on Dec. 16, the Bowling Green Rural Fire Association was dispatched to a structure fire on Pike 9222 at just before 7 p.m.
According to his statement, “Firefighters responded to the station to obtain apparatus and responded to the scene. The first apparatus arrived on scene 11 minutes later and found a single-story residence with heavy smoke and flames from the roof.”
Because of the nature of the fire, Mitalovich reported that they asked for assistance from Buffalo Township Fire Protection District and Eolia Community Fire Protection District. “Firefighters began attacking the fire and were able to get the blaze under control in about an hour,” he reported. However, “High winds contributed greatly to the fire spread in the structure and created difficulty in getting the fire extinguished. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours performing salvage and overhaul operations to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.”
When looking at what remained of the home, Mitalovich reported that the residence suffered major damage and appears to be a total loss because of the fire.
His department responded with a total of 12 firefighters and five apparatus. BGRFD was assisted by Buffalo Township Fire Protection District, Eolia Community Fire Protection District, Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pike County 911.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is working to determine the cause of the fire, Mitalovich said.
There were no injuries reported to residents or responders. All units cleared the scene at 12:40 a.m. on Dec. 17.
