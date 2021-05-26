BOWLING GREEN—When Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Adam Mitalovich heard about a grant opportunity from POET, a biorefining facility in Laddoina, he decided to apply for it in hopes of receiving funds to buy rescue equipment the department could use.
“We wanted to purchase some grain bin rescue equipment,” Mitalovich said in an interview before the representatives from POET arrived to present a check for $1,000.
“When a farmer gets trapped in a grain bin, usually that is fatal,” he said. “They make equipment where we can go in there and we can encapsulate them and pump the grain out from around them. That way we can get them out of there.”
Cost for the equipment is about $5,000, Mitalovich said, and the $1,000 from POET is a good start to getting the equipment.
“We are still seeking donors,” he added, “so we can get this equipment.”
Mitalovich said the people in the department spend countless hours training on and maintaining the equipment they do have. He wants to make sure they have everything they need to best serve and protect the community.
“We are a pay-per-call department,” he said, which means they receive some compensation for each call they go out on, but the training is largely volunteer.
“It takes a lot of commitment and dedication on their part,” he said about the firefighters. They all have other jobs, and no matter when a call comes in, they would respond, and still have to show up to their regular jobs the next day.
POET, an ethanol production company, consumes approximately 17 million bushels of locally grown corn to produce 50 million gallons of ethanol annually through 33 facilities. The Bowling Green Rural Fire Association was able to secure $1,000 from POET’s Never Satisfied Grant program. POET General Manager Steve Murphy and Commodities Manger Brad Callison, were making the rounds, presenting checks to the groups and services that were awarded funds from the grant program. The Laddonia plant is currently going through an expansion.
Murphy said the grant for the fire department was one of six they were presenting that day.
Callison said this is an annual program, and POET is willing to work with the communities in any way possible.
Murphy noted that the program was on hold last year, because of COVID, but the two years before, they were able to donate funds to various causes.
“This year,” Murphy added, “we had about 20 applicants.” That made it difficult to choose which ones to donate to, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.