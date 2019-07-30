The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that public bodies in Pike County can get federal help to pay for the cost of their flood defenses and the damage left in flooding’s wake.

Pike County was one of 68 counties approved for so-called “public aid” in Missouri, which goes to local governments and some non-profits. Pike County had previously been approved to receive assistance for individuals and businesses.

Louisiana, Clarksville and Pike County have each applied for significant amounts of aid.

FEMA/SEMA Inspection

Landslide: (From left) Wiley Harrison of the Louisiana Grounds Department, City Administrator Kelly Henderson, Steve Bessemer of the State Emergency Management Agency and Glen Lupardus of the Federal Emergency management Agency, measure the length of a downed portion of wall in Riverview Cemetery. Photo by Adam Thorp

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

