The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that public bodies in Pike County can get federal help to pay for the cost of their flood defenses and the damage left in flooding’s wake.
Pike County was one of 68 counties approved for so-called “public aid” in Missouri, which goes to local governments and some non-profits. Pike County had previously been approved to receive assistance for individuals and businesses.
Louisiana, Clarksville and Pike County have each applied for significant amounts of aid.
