BOWLING GREEN—“Andy” Amelung began working at MeMe’s Pantry in Bowling Green, Mo., 20 years ago. This is her last week on the job.
She’ll soon be moving to Foley, Ala., with her parents. But before she goes, her friends and coworkers want to share the love they have had working with her all these years. On Friday, from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m. everyone is invited to stop by and say farewell to Andy, and thank her for all she’s done to brighten their days when they came into MeMe’s for a meal or a piece of pie or just a cup of coffee.
Andy said her first day on the job was quite busy, but she enjoyed the work then and all through the years she worked at the restaurant.
When she’s not working at MeMe’s, Andy said she likes going to Six Flags amusement park where she enjoys riding the SkyScreamer swings. She also enjoys watching the Cardinal’s baseball team play. Her favorite player is Yadier Molina, the team’s catcher. Andy also likes watching the St. Louis Blues hockey team.
In all her years working at MeMe’s, Andy said she liked all the food she served, especially Sloppy Joes, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Strips and the pies—all the different pies MeMe’s makes.
Just a few years ago, Andy was picked to be the grand marshal in the Champ Clark Heritage Day Parade.
Because of Andy’s extraordinary talents, the people at the Pike County Agency for Developmental Disabilities, Champ Clark Service Coordination, said her successes “in life makes a good case for changing the term ‘Down syndrome’ to ‘Up Syndrome’; there’s nothing ‘down’ about Andy!”
Andy graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2003. She also spoke to the Rotary Club and the Lion’s Club, bringing them her words of inspiration.
Patty Kottwitz, owner of MeMe’s said Andy is well liked by the customers, and everybody in Bowling Green.
Andy said she’s going to miss this town and all the people she’s met over the years, but her Dad retired and they’re moving to Alabama.
