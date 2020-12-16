BOWLING GREEN—Members of the Louisiana Elks Lodge came to the Walmart in Bowling Green last week to help those in need by using money from George Trimble trust fund to buy clothing for children.
Brett Harrelson, president of the Trimble House board, said volunteers worked with the local Pike County schools to help identify the families that might need a little help through the holiday season.
Dividend money from the trust fund, which was established at the turn of the last century by George Trimble, a Seattle banker, was used during the evening. Trimble was born in 1850 and spent his formative years on a farm between Louisiana and Clarksville.
“We have to spend so much from the dividend each year,” Harrelson said. Money from the trust also goes to help run the Trimble House in Louisiana and to help hospitals in Colorado and Missouri.
According to Trimble House history, money from the trust set to an adult blind home in Denver, the Elks lodges of Leadville and Colorado Springs, the Elks Lodge and Smit-Barr Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo., as well as, the Children’s Orthopedic hospital and the Lighthouse for the Blind in Seattle.
For a few hours last Wednesday, the Elks volunteers worked with the cashiers at four Walmart registers, playing for clothing picked out for the children of the families who needed help. On hand as one of the volunteers was Louisiana’s new mayor, Kathy Smith.
Harrelson said they reached out to the area schools to help them locate families that could use the extra help to buy clothes for the holidays. The money could not be used to buy toys.
Harrelson said the trust money is also used for other things, such as helping the local food pantry, helping the Boy ad Girl Scouts, and helps with the Khory League.
Applications were sent to the schools for the families to fill out, specifying their needs. At last county, Harrelson said, 350 applications were returned. They were paying up to $80 per child that night. To be eligible the children had to be from kindergarten to eighth grade. Clothes and shoes, as well as hats and coats were being purchased by the participating families.
“We’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Harrelson said. Some years, depending the dividends paid to the trust, they can get more from the fund to distribute to the community. “It’s based on the stock market,” he added.
Harrelson noted that the group is audited each year to make sure they are spending the trust money as intended by George Trimble.
