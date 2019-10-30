Louisiana Community Betterment Association was pleased to present checks totaling $1,200 to the Louisiana Police Dept., Louisiana Fire Dept. and the Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS on Thursday, Oct. 25.  Each department received a check for $400. These donations were the results of the demolition raffle ticket sales, which raised around $1,100, with LCBA funds rounding out the difference.  LCBA wishes to thank the many people who purchased the tickets to benefit Louisiana's first responders.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

