Louisiana Community Betterment Association was pleased to present checks totaling $1,200 to the Louisiana Police Dept., Louisiana Fire Dept. and the Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS on Thursday, Oct. 25. Each department received a check for $400. These donations were the results of the demolition raffle ticket sales, which raised around $1,100, with LCBA funds rounding out the difference. LCBA wishes to thank the many people who purchased the tickets to benefit Louisiana's first responders.
Earnings of demolition raffle handed over to local first responders
