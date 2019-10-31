Representatives of Louisiana Community Betterment were in attendance as Missouri Community Betterment (MCB) honored 13 communities, five youth groups and 9 community leaders at their 56th Annual Conference held in Mexico, Mo. on Oct. 14.
Nearly 130 volunteers, community leaders and youth from across the state were in attendance to celebrate community and economic development efforts, network with each other and connect with resource providers. The most active community participants tend to be those in rural regions with populations less than 5,000 residents.
Within the 2019 theme “MCB - Your MAP to Progress,” attendees discussed how to think differently about their communities as they work to make them places where youth and adults alike want to build their lives. The event covered topics from down-town revitalization, successful shop local campaigns, managing the media mania, Missouri 2021 and more. The event kicked off on Sunday evening at 6:00 pm with a "Town Square Fair". This event allowed individuals from around the state to showcase their communities and network with resource partners in an effort to connect, learn and uplift each other. The organization is the longest standing statewide community betterment organization in the nation focused on celebrating and connecting communities to each other and a network of resource providers to empower them to improve their quality of life.
The Monday Awards Banquet is an integral part of the MCB program. Awards for Adult Leadership and Youth Leadership are given during the banquet. Louisiana was proud to honor Sara Drummond for the Adult Leadership Award and Loni Michelle Watts for the Youth Leadership Award.
MCB encourages communities to include and foster seniors, adults and youth in every aspect of their community betterment efforts. They are also invited to submit their projects each year in the awards program for recognition and celebration.
