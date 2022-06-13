During a special council meeting Monday night, Mayor Tim Carter announced his decision to appoint former Louisiana Mayor Don Giltner to the Ward 2 council seat that was vacated by Josh Mooney last month. The City Council unanimously approved the appointment, and Giltner was sworn in by City Clerk Memarie Gonzales.
Don Giltner appointed to vacated Ward 2 council seat
- By Woodrow Polston
