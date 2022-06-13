Don Giltner

Don Giltner being sworn in by City Clerk Memarie Gonzales. Photo by Woodrow Polston

During a special council meeting Monday night, Mayor Tim Carter announced his decision to appoint former Louisiana Mayor Don Giltner to the Ward 2 council seat that was vacated by Josh Mooney last month. The City Council unanimously approved the appointment, and Giltner was sworn in by City Clerk Memarie Gonzales.

