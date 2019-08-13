LOUISIANA – Agencies with resources to help people recover from this year’s historic flooding are once again in town this week.
Their goal: to make sure residents of the county and neighboring areas get the help to which they are entitled.
They will be in town Tuesday and Wednesday, the last two days of their three-day presence in Louisiana at Elks Lodge No. 791 at 120 N. Fifth Street in Louisiana.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attendees are asked to register ahead of time by DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). That line will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The center will feature representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration, which offers loans to business impacted by flooding.
The center was open earlier this week on Monday, Aug. 12. It was also open three days last week. Other centers have opened in nearby counties.
Applications for damage sustained in disasters between April 29 and July 5 are due by Sept. 9.
Those who have already applied for aid and been denied have 60 days from the date on their determination letter to appeal.
According to information provided by FEMA, free legal help is available for people who want it as they navigate the different elements of the disaster relief aid process, including the appeals process.
As the process of recovery continues, some applicants will be visited by FEMA inspectors. FEMA cautions applicants against fraudsters impersonating FEMA officials, noting that FEMA inspectors will never charge for their inspection or ask for the applicant’s nine-digit registration number or other personal information, and should always have their own official photo identification visible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.