Because of the concerns about the heat index topping 100 degrees on Sunday, the candidate forum has been moved to the third-floor courtroom in the Pike County Courthouse in Bowling Green. The address is 115 West Main Street, Bowling Green, Mo. 63334.
The courthouse is ADA Accessible and an elevator is available to help get people to the third floor. As a reminder, attendees are required to wear a mask inside the courthouse. The benches in the courtroom's gallery will be marked for social distancing.
Signs will be posted at the park to inform attendees of the new location.
We apologize for changing the location, but hope that this new venue will help keep people comfortable and safe.
**Original Post**
If you a voter in Northeast Missouri, this is going to be your BEST and ONLY chance to hear from the candidates running to be the next U.S. Representative for the 6th District, which includes all of Pike County.
The incumbent, Sam Graves, has been in Washington, D.C. for 19 years. These candidates promise to bring a fresh voice and perspective to Congress that is sorely needed.
As has been agreed upon by the candidates, they will be given 10 minutes to introduce themselves and to talk about issues specific to their campaign. Then, they've agreed to answer questions from the audience! So come prepared with specific policy questions and leave a more informed voter!
Bottles of water, soda and pre-packaged ice cream will be available for attendees. Free will donations, which will be used to support Democratic candidates in our area, will be accepted.
There will be a voter registration booth at the event as well as a merchandise table where you can buy campaign buttons, bumper stickers, yard signs and other items to show your support for our next President Joe Biden and our next Governor Nicole Galloway.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraging all attendees to wear masks and to social distance as much as possible.
