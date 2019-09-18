BOWLING GREEN—Members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a proclamation to Bowling Green Mayor Don Hunter Thursday to recognize the drafting of the U.S. Constitution 232 years ago.
The ladies gathered in the mayor’s office and presented him with the proclamation, which he duly signed to proclaim the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
According to the DAR website: “Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23.
“The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
“This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929 in Washington, D.C.
The site explains that the aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to:
Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
Encourage the study of the historical events, which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
The proclamation states:
“Wheras it is the privilege and duty of all Americans to commemorate the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America with appropriate ceremonies and activities, and
“Whereas Public Law 915 guarantees the issuance of a proclamation by the president of the United States, designating Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
“Therefore, I, Donald Hunter, mayor, do hereby proclaim the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. And urges all citizens to study the Constitution and express gratitude for the privilege of being an American in a Republic, which functions under the oldest constitution still in active use today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.