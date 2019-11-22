Weather permitting, MoDOT crews have scheduled culvert replacements on routes in southern Pike County for early next week.
On Monday, Nov. 25, the Pike County Route HH will be closed from CRD 308 to CRD 318 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Pike County HH will be closed from CRD 304 to CRD 318 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Route OO will be closed from U.S. Route 61 304 to CRD 250 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
