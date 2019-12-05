A flurry of roadwork is scheduled to take place in Pike County next week. Weather permitting, MoDOT crews have scheduled culvert replacements on several Pike County routes.
On Monday, Dec. 9, Pike County Route HH will be closed from CRD 304 to Elgin Cannon Road between 8 a.m. and noon.
Also on Monday, Dec. 9, Pike County Route F will be closed from CRD 264 to U.S. Route 61 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
And on that same day Pike County U.S. Route 61 Northbound will be reduced to one lane from 1,000 feet south of Route F to 1,000 feet north of Route F between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Pike County Route OO will be closed from U.S. Route 61 to CRD 300 between 8 and 11 a.m. and from CRD 300 to CRD 301 between noon and 3 p.m.
Pike County Missouri Route 79 will be closed from Route TT to CRD 114 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m, also on Dec. 10.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Pike County Route FF will be closed from 1,000 feet south of U.S. Route 61 to CRD 233 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Also on Dec. 11, Pike County Missouri Route 79 will be closed from Route B to CRD 121 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, Pike County Missouri Route 79 will be closed from CRD 117 to CRD 121 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Friday, Dec. 13, Pike County Missouri Route 79 will be closed from Route YY to CRD 117 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.