With his mother already homeless, one man journeyed across the state of Missouri between trips in and out of jail looking for a home. Nearby, a woman had been homeless for the past four years, never knowing when she might sleep somewhere with a roof over her.
With the help of Love Serving God Ministries, they now have a stable place to live. They have hope. They have a future.
"God finds a way to make this happen," Founder Darlene Morgan said.
Twenty years ago, Morgan didn't realize the extent of homelessness in the area. She was working at a Wentzville hotel when she kept seeing the same family every weekend. Finally she asked them about their situation and learned the one room at the hotel was their home.
With that family and many others in mind, she founded Love Serving God Ministries. The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization helps persons experiencing homelessness by providing housing, clothing, food, transportation and other services.
In the past year, Love Serving God Ministries has assisted 1,233 people in Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles and Pike counties. The organization's primary location is in Troy at 201 E. Wood St., though it also has a resale shop on Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville.
Earlier this year, Love Serving God Ministries was awarded a $3,000 Operation Round Up grant. The funds were used to help families that were displaced by flooding, including locating new housing and providing household items that may have been lost.
"A dime goes a long way here," Morgan said.
Like many nonprofits, Love Serving God faces a budget crunch. Due to the rainy summer, many of its barbecue and fish fry fundraisers were cancelled. Morgan noted the Operation Round Up grant came at a good time to alleviate a tight budget situation. The organization operates primarily on donations and profit from its small resale shops in Troy and Wentzville.
Love Serving God Ministries recently partnered with Christian Community Center Church in Troy. A food pantry and clothes closet is located in the basement of the church, located at 510 S. Lincoln Dr., and is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about Love Serving God Ministries, call 636-358-4226 or 314-766-2199 or email lsgministries@outlook.com. Monetary donations can also be mailed to 201 E. Wood Street, Troy, MO 63379.For more information on Operation Round Up, call 636-695-4837 or email tschmidt@cuivre.com.
Cuivre River Electric Cooperative has members in Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles and Warren counties.
