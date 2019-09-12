LOUISIANA – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a one-car crash west of Louisiana last Friday evening destroyed a car but left its driver with only minor injuries.
Jesse A. DeCamp, 31, of Louisiana, was driving east on Rte. UU west of Hwy. 54 after 6 p.m. when his car began to drift off the right side of the roadway, according to the Highway Patrol report. The driver attempted to correct the car before swerving off the right edge of the roadway again.
The car, a 2005 GMC Sierra, then struck an embankment, overturned, and then hit a fence.
An ambulance brought DeCamp to Pike County Memorial Hospital, though the MHP characterized his injuries as “minor.” The car was removed by River City Towing.
The Highway Patrol reported that DeCamp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
