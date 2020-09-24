JEFFERSON CITY—Yesterday, Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson both tested positive for COVID-19. The first lady was tested Wednesday morning after experiencing mild symptoms. Although the governor was not experiencing any symptoms, he was tested as well and received a positive result. At this time, Parson feels healthy, and the first lady’s symptoms remain mild.
Consistent with Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines, the governor and first lady remain isolated. Parson will continue to fulfill his duties from the Governor's Mansion for the next 10 days and participate virtually in scheduled events, calls, and interviews.
As a precautionary measure, governor's office staff, mansion staff, and security have been tested and are awaiting results. All staff that have been in close contact with the governor and first lady continue to work remotely. Other close contacts of the governor and first lady are being identified, and the governor’s office is working closely with DHSS and the Cole County Health Department on contact tracing efforts.
Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the governor or first lady continue to work in the office. The governor's office will continue to operate without interruption during this time.
Parson reminds all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick or experience COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your physician and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others.
