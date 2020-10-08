The Bowling Green Bobcats will face the Centralia Panthers Friday night instead of the Louisiana Bulldogs. This was supposed to be the Mayor’s Cup game, but because Louisiana is not playing it will not be considered the Mayor’s Cup.
Louisiana RII Superintendent Todd Smith said, “We were made aware by the Health Department that a majority of our football team was exposed to a positive COVID case. The health Department quarantined the group until midnight on Saturday.”
Missouri State High School Activities Association had at first said that teams that were quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure would have to forfeit the games they missed. But Smith said, “MSHSAA has added provisions for COVID, so the game will not be counted as a forfeit or a win/loss (for Louisiana).”
He noted that, “We are following the recommended guidelines and cooperating fully with the Health Department.”
