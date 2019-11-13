LOUISIANA – Republicans of Pike County met Nov. 7 at Faith Baptist Church in Louisiana. Paul Lewis led in prayer and Dan Turner led the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Gale Frolos asked everyone to sign a card for Eleanore Warner who has had surgery. Prayer for Nancy Akin was requested. She is hospitalized with a leg injury. The club voted to send a memorial donation to First Christian Church in Louisiana in memory of George Lienhard.
The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Members signed letters written to US Senators Blunt and Hawley, US Representative Graves and President Donald Trump.
The nominating committee submitted their report: Eleanore Warner President, Cecil Hupper as first vice-president, Chris Gamm as second vice-president, Dorothy Sisson as secretary and Cheryl Ward as treasurer. Nominations from the floor were Kathy Gamm for president and Deb Woodruff for secretary. Vote revealed Kathy Gamm President and Dorothy Sisson as secretary. Chris Gamm declined as second vice-president. Bill Allen was voted in his place as second vice-president. Hupper and Ward will remain as first vice-president and treasurer.
The club, at the request of the treasurer, voted to add the secretary’s name to the checking account.
County officials present were Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, Commissioners Bill Allen and Justin Shepard, Coroner Chris Stark, Sheriff Steve Korte, County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff, Judge Milan Berry, Public Administrator Debby Tepen, 40th District Representative Jim Hansen. Also present was Ron Staggs, candidate for the 40th district state representative.
A round of applause was given to Gale Frolos retiring President.
Meeting adjourned. The next meeting will be Jan. 2, 2020.
