After a full day of interviewing candidates to fill the unexpired term of Pike County Coroner Chris Stark, who died earlier this week, the commissioners tapped Colton Marti as the interim county coroner for Pike County.
He will hold the position until the next election. Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm said they had 10 candidates for the position and they interviewed nine of them over the course of the day. One candidate dropped out before the interview. With Gamm for the decision were commissioners Tommy Wallace of the Eastern District and Bill Allen of the Western District. For the full story, see next week’s Bowling Green Times.
