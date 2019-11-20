LOUISIANA – Last Tuesday’s City Council meeting returned to the question of an independent parks board for Louisiana — one of a series of proposals that Council Finance Chair Susan Fregeau introduced in an effort to create new streams of revenue to support city services.
The board would be able to levy a tax in support of its operations, allowing the city itself to use the money currently spent on parks for other purposes that are the responsibility of Louisiana’s general fund, including its police, fire and roads department.
Per her original proposal to city council — which Fregeau said is subject to change as the city explores its financial and legal options — the park board would be supported by a 30 cent levy on every $100 of assessed property value, generating around $100,000.
A sticking point for Mayor Marvin Brown was one of the first questions that would face a newly created board: how to spend the money they’d been granted to keep up the parks.
In theory, the board could opt to contract with a third party, or hire employees, buy equipment and do the work themselves. But in practice, the cheapest option would probably be to contract with the city, so that city employees and equipment would continue to keep up the park at the new board’s direction.
Either way, the cost of looking after the parks would be removed from the city’s general fund, accomplishing the plan’s financial goal. But if the board opted to go out on its own — buying new equipment and employing its own supervisor and dedicated employees — the limited financial resources of the new board might be stretched thin at the expense of the city’s parks.
The question would ultimately be up to the nine citizens appointed to the board — an unpredictable situation, Brown said.
“The simplest way forward would be that they turn around and develop an agreement with the city to do the work, but that’s not guaranteed. And even if they do it the first time, its not guaranteed to stay. So its a little bit of a dicey decision with the parks board, I think,” Brown said. “I’m still not absolutely convinced.
Fregeau said she thought the financial realities would probably prompt the parks board to contract with the city.
“They won’t be able to [maintain the parks] on that budget,” Fregeau said. “I don’t see them wanting to go out and secure everything on their own.”
Brown emphasized that he hadn’t made a decision either way on the issue, but was interested in the prospect of an independent fire protection district, which would levy a separate tax and replace the city’s current spending on its fire department.
“That’s a pretty separable set of costs from the city, whereas the parks cost are not as easily separable from the city,” Brown said.
But founding an independent fire protection district would introduce its own challenge, from the perspective of the council: while the council can put the question of a parks board before the voters on its own initiative, a petition would need to be circulated and signed by a hundred voters before it could appear on the ballot.
“That would put us out at least a year or so, before that can be done,” Fregeau said.
Council resolves to apply fee to resume recycling service
Louisiana will discuss resuming recycling service, which was stopped in October, per a resolution passed by City Council Tuesday.
A global reduction in demand for recycled material led Pike County Shop, which provides recycling services in Pike County, to ask for $200 a month to continue stationing a trailer where residents could drop off recyclables in Louisiana.
Before and since that announcement, Council has been turning over the question of how to provide recycling services in the city. A plan for voluntary curbside recycling was dropped after a survey distributed the city failed to reveal enough interest this winter, and council decided that the city could not afford to add a $200-a-month expense to its bottom line.
The solution settled on was a small, monthly fee added to city water bills, splitting the cost of the $200 across the . Per the resolution, the city will also explore whether it would be possible to station a second trailer.
“We’ll see if we can get one or if we can get two, and then calculate how much that’s going to cost per resident,” Brown said.
The prospect of an over-stuffed recycling trailer has been a recurring concern, with members of City Council concerned that
“Somebody says ‘hey, I’m paying funds for this, and I don’t have access to it’ — that could be a sink-hole,” Councilperson Tim Jackson said.
Changes proposed for City Cemetery
Council began to consider an overhaul of the ordinances governing the city’s Riverview Cemetery. The changes were paired with a resolution increasing the costs for cemetery lots, which City Treasurer Charity Lesley told the Council would now be closer to, but still below, the typical charge for the area.
Lesley also told the Council that the city was working on the process of digitizing the cemetery records — so far, she said, she had completed about 6,000 of the roughly 15,000 graves in the cemeteriy.
The Council’s Ordinance Committee voted to bring the ordinance changes to full council, where they will be addressed next week.
City pursues demolition grant
Councilperson Kiffany Ardeneaux, the head of the Council’s housing committee, updated the Council on efforts to secure a grant that would help pay for demolitions of dilapidated and abandoned buildings. The city has sent out 38 surveys to landowners whose properties might eligible — to be eligible for the grant, 80 percent will need to indicate that they are interested.
“Even if we can get, say, 20 houses down, that’s still going to be better than what we’ve got to look at now. I’d rather see an empty, grassy lot than a torn-down, dilapidated, falling down house. Its a danger, and its scary,” Ardeneaux said.
Editor's Note: The version of this article published in the print edition of the Louisiana Press-Journal on Wednesday, Nov. 20 included a placeholder instead of the initially proposed levy and revenue generated for the proposed park board. The levy was 30 cents on a $100 of assessed value, producing a revenue of around $100,000. The Press-Journal regrets the error.
