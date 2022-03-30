Officers of the Louisiana police department were joined by members of Pike Safe Neighborhoods, Mayor Kathy Smith, and Author Eme Sue during the monthly Coffee with a Cop event at the Bridge Coffee shop on Saturday.
In an effort to help support local law enforcement, Eme Sue decided to set up the book signing for her new children’s book, ‘Cops and Robbers’ and donate all of the proceeds to the Louisiana Police Department’s K9 unit. She stated that she was prepared for a good turnout.
“I brought 150 copies with me today,” said Sue. “I have been writing since 2016 and this book is my latest release. I enjoy working with police departments in both Pike County, Missouri, and Pike County, Illinois to do fundraisers that help cover their expenses. The K9 is the newest expense for Louisiana’s department. She (Nadia) has to have constant training and a special diet of food. These costs, along with other associated expenses that are incurred with a K9, is what this donation will be helping with today,” she added.
At the beginning of the year, the LPD welcomed the addition of Nadia, a 2-year-old Belgian Dutch Shepherd who was born in the Netherlands. Nadia is a full-service dog, and she has been certified in search and rescue, narcotics, and she is also bite certified. Officer Eddie Embly said that she has been doing really well on the job.
“She is proving to be successful at tracking,” said Embly. “The longest track that she has done was 5 miles during training, and she was successful. She has been used to doing searches, clear buildings, and she has discovered narcotics in vehicles. This fundraiser will help us out. I have come to several of the Coffee with a Cop meetings, and this one has definitely had a lot of people show up to support us,” he added.
As the event drew to a close, patrons continued to stop in and chat with officers and to purchase copies of the book. K9 Nadia kept busy by posing for photos with local children who had come in to meet her. Sue said that despite this being her first book signing, she thought it went well.
“I haven’t been doing any traveling for book signings due to the pandemic. This is my 20th book that I have had published, and it was released in January. I have always had a deep appreciation for law enforcement and firefighters. They risk their lives for all of us, so helping to support them has always been a goal of mine. This is one way that I can accomplish that goal,” she added.
LPD Chief Will Jones said that the department was extremely thankful for the efforts of the author, as well as the community for their support.
“This was the author’s idea and she has been a strong supporter of our department,” said Jones.
Mayor Kathy Smith added that she was glad to see such support.
“I think this is fantastic,” said Smith. “It is wonderful to see the community come together like this. It is really going to help out the K9,” she added.
