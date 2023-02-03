It was a huge week of basketball here in Bowling Green during the Bobcat’s invitational basketball tournament.
Sixteen teams competed, eight on the boy’s bracket and eight on the girls bracket, through a week of truly exciting basketball games.
The Bobcats came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed. In their initial contest on Tuesday, they faced the No. 2 seed, Clopton. It was an epic battle with Bowling Green coming out on top, 47 – 42. It was one of the big upsets during the tournament.
For their next game, the Bobcats faced the Winfield Warriors. The Warriors, who were seeded at No. 6, played hard, winning that game, 64 – 41. With that loss, the Bobcats were slated to play Van-Far on Saturday for third place.
Even though it was a low-scoring game, both teams played like the big leagues. It wasn’t an easy win, nor was it pretty, but the Bobcats defeated the Indians 51 – 47.
In their first game, Elsberry’s boys faced off against the No. 8 seed, the Silex Owles.
Elsberry easily one that contest, 77 – 46.
In the contest between Louisiana, seeded at No. 4, and Van-Far, seeded at No. 5, Van-Far was victorious, winning 30 – 28. There were quite a few close contests during the week.
No. 3 N. Callaway came into the tournament ready to play. But Winfield had other ideas. It was a close game with Winfield victorious, 56 – 51.
Elsberry took on Van-Far, winning that contest 60 – 39, before facing Winfield in the championship game on Saturday. The Warriors upset the No. 1 seed, with a 56 – 51 win over the Indians.
On the consolation side of the bracket, Silex battled Louisiana, losing by a wide margin, 80 – 42. Clopton played N. Callaway, beating the Thunderbirds 61 – 52.
That left Clopton in an epic battle against rivals Louisiana. It was a low-scoring see-saw battle most of the game with Clopton winning, 50 – 49.
The Bowling Green LadyCats did not fare as well. They lost their first contest against the second seed, Winfield, 49 - 46. Then, they were knocked out of the competition by Louisiana in a 53 - 39 game.
