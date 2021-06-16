Fundraising event for two women fighting cancer a huge success
BOWLING GREEN—Fighting cancer is not easy no matter what type it is. For two women, who were diagnosed at about the same time—one with breast cancer and one with colon cancer—they learned that they would not be fighting their cancers alone.
The two women, Heather Betts and Jenna Perkins-Knuffman, said that they had friends in common, and those friends were going to do everything they could to help them through this fight. Even with health insurance, prolonged battles against cancer can cost thousands of dollars for those who have been diagnosed.
That’s when Lauren Nicole Brandenburger, Elisha Koenig, Tonya Klein Huber and Elizabeth Martin, came up with the idea for a charity event that stood up to cancer and showed the feistiness of Heather and Jenna. They put together a full day of events that started with a 43-mile side by side poker run and culminated in a concert by Riverside at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Riverside is a local band out of Vandalia. Lauren said they donated their concert to the event.
Bill and Brittany Henke donated fireworks for the event, as well, Lauren said.
“We’ve all grown up together,” Lauren said. “We all went to school together and all of our kids are around the same age. We wanted to do what we could to help (them).”
No one wants to see their friends go through something like this at such a young age, Lauren added. “These two ladies are fighters. They both have very strong personalities. They were just not going to let it get them down at all,” she said.
She and the other event hosts were so impressed with the number of sponsors and donors for the Ridin’ for Heather and Jenna event.
“We’ve had so much support from the community,” she said. “We received different little things from a lot of the businesses, and individuals donated, as well. We had a huge response,” she added.
Side by Side vehicles lined the grassy area where food vendors usually set up during the Pike County Fair. Everyone was dressed in patriotic colors and many decorated their vehicles to match. The Red, White and Blue was everywhere. From the signs that say ‘These colors don’t run,’ everyone knew that Heather and Jenna were in a tough fight—one that they were ready for and were not going to back down from.
Heather said she thought the turnout was pretty awesome.
Jenna said she was a bit nervous.
“Being on the other end of it, it is kind of humbling,” she said. “There are just so many people here.”
She had heard that a some people had come up from St. Charles to ride in the side by side poker run.
“Small town proud, for sure,” she added.
They were amazed at what their friends were able to accomplish for them.
Heather is continuing with here treatments for colon cancer, but Jenna said all her breast cancer was removed through surgery. Even though they have been through some pretty horrific experiences during their cancer fights, both were ready for the days’ events and eager to see what came next. They refused to let the cancer get them down.
If people could not make it to the event, but still want to contribute to Heather and Jenna’s fight, Lauren said, they can reach out to Elisha Koenig at 573-823-7358.
At 12:30 p.m., the first group of side by side vehicles were ready to depart and the day started with a loud roar of side by side engines heading out the fairground gate. That loud roar was just the start of the day.
