More than $239,000 was distributed today to 55 nonprofit organizations that benefit from a fund designated for them at the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri.
The grants were distributed during an open house hosted at the Community Foundation. The year-end grants bring the Community Foundation’s 2019 grant-making total to an annual record $1.6 million.
Grants in 2019 ranged from $86 to $200,000 and were awarded to 161 not-for-profits in west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and beyond. The grants come from 195 funds, primarily endowments, established by individuals, families, and businesses to support arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services. Grants are distributed through a variety of programs throughout the year, depending on each fund’s charitable purpose and focus.
“Thanks to the generous donors who believe in investing in our region through endowment, the rate at which we announce grantmaking milestones is happening more quickly,” said Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “Beyond growing the amount of grants, we look forward to growing those dollars’ impact, growing our collaboration, and growing the difference we can make in the lives of the people in our great region.”
Grants distributed during the open house come from designated funds, which support one or more specific organizations. The funds have been established by the organization itself or by donors to provide a permanent source of support for organizations they care about. This year’s designated fund grants range from $240 to more than $53,000 and represent an 8 percent increase from 2018 grants.
“Making sure their gift dollars stay and work locally is important to our donors. We also have donors who want to make major gifts for their favorite organization but do not want anyone to know the gift amount or their identity. We honor that, making a designated endowment fund an effective way to support an organization close to our donors’ hearts,” said Meckes.
Earnings provide an additional source of annual income for the nonprofit organizations. Each year, a portion of each organization’s fund growth is distributed through a grant and a portion is retained in each organization’s fund for continued growth.
These endowments serve as another steady resource for support, as an avenue for accepting complex gifts, and to provide protection of assets. Anyone may make a gift of any amount to a fund at any time. Gifts to the Community Foundation are also tax deductible at the highest levels allowed.
“When a nonprofit establishes an endowment fund for itself, it builds its funding mix, provides donors another avenue to give, and allows the nonprofit to focus on its mission instead of managing investments,” Meckes added.
The following organizations received grants from designated endowment funds:
- Alzheimer's Association - Illinois Chapter received a grant from the Alzheimer’s Association Endowment for use at the Quincy chapter.
- American Red Cross, Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois received grants to be used in Adams County from the Adams County Red Cross Fund and the Herbert C. & Dorothy E. Everly Memorial Fund.
- The Arc of Adams County received a grant from The Arc Fund.
- Blessing Foundation, Inc. received a grant from the Lowell & Vickie Glas Designated Fund.
- Boy Scouts of America, Mississippi Valley Council #141 received a grant from the Henry and Betty Brooks & Omer and Doris Walton Saukenauk Scout Reservation Fund.
- Brain Trauma Awareness Organization received a grant from the Brain Trauma Awareness Organization Quality of Life Fund.
- Chaddock received a grant from the Mohrman Family Endowment.
- Cheerful Home Child Care & Early Learning Center received a grant from the Cheerful Home Children’s Fund.
- Cornerstone: Foundations for Families received a grant from the Cornerstone: Foundations for Families Fund.
- Culver-Stockton College received a grant from the James T. Riley Fund.
- Friends of Dr. Richard Eells House received grants from the Dr. Richard Eells House Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Friends of the Castle received grants from the Friends of the Castle Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Friends of the Log Cabins received a grant from the Friends of the Log Cabins Fund.
- Friends of the Performing Arts received a grant from the Brink/Shih Fund for the Quincy Public Schools' Friends of the Performing Arts.
- Friends of Unit 4 received a grant from the Friends of Unit 4 Fund.
- Great River Recovery Resources received a grant from the Recovery Resources Fund.
- Griggsville/Perry CUSD #4 received a grant from the Betty Logan Fund.
- Habitat for Humanity received grants from the Habitat for Humanity Housing Ministry Fund and the Donald P.W. Voth Fund.
- Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County received grants from the Historical Society Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Horizons Social Services received a grant from the Horizons Social Services Fund.
- Illinois 4-H Foundation received a grant from the Andrew Tenhouse Memorial Fund.
- Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, Inc. received a grant from the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, Inc. Fund.
- John Wood Community College Foundation received a grant from the John Wood Community College Foundation Development Fund.
- Lewis County Historical Society received a grant from The Plank Memorial Fund.
- Mt. Sterling Community Center YMCA received a grant from the Mt. Sterling Community Center Fund.
- Pathway Health Clinic, Inc. received a grant from the Pathway Health Clinic Fund.
- Quincy Art Center received grants from the Quincy Art Center Fund and the Jack W. Boge Fund.
- Quincy Civic Music Association received a grant from the Quincy Civic Music Association Fund.
- Quincy Community Theatre received grants from the BeeJay Adams Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Quincy Hospitality House through Blessing Hospital received a grant from the Quincy Hospitality House Fund.
- Quincy Humane Society received grants from the Quincy Humane Society Fund, the Bette J. Starnes Fund for Quincy Humane Society, and the Clifford H. Taylor Fund for the Quincy Humane Society.
- Quincy Museum, Inc. received grants from the Quincy Museum Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Quincy Notre Dame Foundation received a grant from the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation Capital and Improvement Fund.
- Quincy Park Band, Inc. received grants from the H. Dennis Everly Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Quincy Preserves received a grant from the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Quincy Public Library received a grant from the Mary Weems Barton Foundation Fund for the Quincy Public Library.
- Quincy Public Schools Foundation received a grant from the Quincy Public Schools Foundation Fund and from the Patricia M. Lawber Education Endowment Fund to be used for classroom curricula for third grade students.
- Quincy Service League received a grant from the Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Charitable Fund.
- Quincy Society of Fine Arts/Arts Quincy received grants from the George M. Irwin ARTS Fund, the Jack W. Boge Fund, and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
- Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association received a grant from the Quincy Symphony Fund.
- Quincy University received a grant from the Quincy University Endowment.
- Salvation Army of Quincy received a grant from the Herbert C. & Dorothy E. Everly Memorial Fund.
- St. Francis Solanus Church received grants from the Edward C. Hinkamper Fund for St. Francis Solanus School Students, the Lucille Hollender Memorial Fund, and the Mike Mason Fund for St. Francis School.
- St. James Evangelical Lutheran School received a grant from the George & Charlotte Spear Charitable Fund.
- St. John’s Cathedral received a grant from the St. John’s Anglican Music Fund.
- Sunset Home received grants from the Sunset Home Fund, the Lowell & Vickie Glas Designated Fund, and the Mohrman Family Endowment.
- The Well House received a grant from the Kaufmann Family Fund for Well House, Inc.
- Transitions of Western Illinois Foundation received a grant from the Transitions of Western Illinois Fund.
- United Way of Adams County, Inc. received a grant from the Adams County United Way Fund.
- United Way of Brown County received a grant from the United Way of Brown County Fund.
- West Central Illinois Agency on Aging received a grant from the Quincy Senior Citizens' Center Fund.
- West Central Illinois Case Coordination Unit received a grant from the Meals on Wheels Fund.
- YMCA of Quincy received grants from the 2nd Lt. Albert C. Warford, Jr. Fund and the Quincy Family YMCA Fund.
- YWCA of Quincy received grants from the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund and the YWCA – Quincy Fund.
- Zion Lutheran Church received a grant from the Zion Lutheran Early Childhood Endowment.
In addition to these organizations, the Community Foundation received a grant distribution from 26 endowment funds designated to support its work and sustainability, including:
- Anonymous Donor Funds (1)
- Adams Telephone Co-Operative Friends of the Foundation Fund
- ADM Friend of the Foundation Fund
- Missouri & Illinois Ayers Oil Companies Fund
- Blessing Hospital Friend of the Foundation Fund
- Karl H. & Bobbi Bowles Family and Quincy Farm & Home Supply Company Friends of the Foundation Fund
- D. Reaugh Broemmel Founding Executive Director Fund
- Mike & Jean Buckley Family Friends of the Foundation Fund
- E. Marilyn Clark Friend of the Foundation Fund
- Matthew G. & Rebecca A. Dickinson Friends of the Foundation Fund
- DISTek Integration, Inc. Friend of the Foundation Fund
- H. Dennis Everly Friend of the Foundation Fund
- Friends of the Foundation Endowment
- Lawrence & Irene Huegel Endowment Fund for Administrative Salary
- JK Creative Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Knapheide Family Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Kohl Wholesale Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Quincy Media, Inc. Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Refreshment Services Pepsi Friends of the Foundation Fund
- S. Dean & Mary Jane Sims Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Sprague's Kinderhook Lodge & Sprague Farms, Inc. Friends of the Foundation Fund
- State Street Bank & Trust Company Friends of the Foundation Fund
- John G. and Carolyn H. Stevenson Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Vecchie Family Friends of the Foundation Fund
- Dennis R. Williams Friend of the Foundation Fund
- Carl, Althea & Cathy Wiskirchen Friends of the Foundation Fund
